PGA Champions Tour set to begin final leg of 2021 PGA Aloha Swing at Hualalai Golf Course

The third leg of the PGA Aloha Swing arrives on the Big Island for the 25th annual Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. It’s a milestone year for the course and event. Hualalai becomes the 1st Champions Tour tournament to be hosted at the same venue for 25 straight years.

42 players are in the field this week. Seven have already played a portion of the 1st two legs on Maui then on O’ahu last week. Jim Furyk and Mike Weir were the best finishes of the seven making the trip from Waialae CC to Kona. They both tied for 47th.

2-time Mitsubishi Electric Champion, Hale Irwin, is also making history this week. Irwin has teed it up all 25 years of the event, setting a new record for most starts at a single course PGA Champions Tour history.

“It doesn’t feel like 25 years, honestly,” Irwin said on Tuesday. “It’s been a wonderful, wonderful trip. It’s a journey I’d do again in a second although it has taken 25 years. My wife and I first came here in 1997 and have looked forward to every year, and if we ever have a chance to come back we’ll look forward to it just as much.”

A quarter century is a long time playing at one spot, but PGA Champions all-time wins leader hopes to come back to Hawai’i as long as possible.

“That’s a tough question,” Irwin said. “I’ll come back to as many as the good Lord allows me. I don’t know how many that will be. Certainly we’re nearing the end, but we’ve had a spectacular relationship with state of Hawaii as far as playing goes. How much longer my career goes I’m unwilling to say and don’t know.

“I don’t play at the skill level I once did and that makes it hard. A little frustration might set in. At the end of the day I have to look back and be realistic and what can I expect for tomorrow. We’ll just see.”

All three rounds of the Mitsubishi Electric Championship will be televised on Golf Channel from 2-5 pm Hawai’i time, starting tomorrow through Saturday.