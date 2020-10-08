PFL adds Hilo heavyweight, former U.S. Army Combatives Instructor Brandon Sayles to 2021 roster

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), announced the signing of eight elite MMA fighters this week for the 2021 season starting in April, where among the athletes inking a deal with the organization was Hilo’s Brandon Sayles.

The fighter nicknamed “Man of War” (5-1-0) is no stranger to titles, having won the NFC Super Heavyweight Championship, the NFC Heavyweight Championship, and Conflict MMA Heavyweight Championship through just six professional bouts.

A former US Army Combatives Instructor out of Hilo, Hawaii, Sayles has a 100% finishing rate, with all of his career wins coming via stoppage (3 knockouts, 2 submissions).

The 2021 PFL season will begin in April, with events broadcast live on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in the United States, and premium sports networks in 160 countries around the world.

Joining Sayles as recent roster additions will be Cezar Ferreira, Renan Ferreira, and Sheymon Moraes of Brazil, Joilton Lutterbach and Hatef Moeil of Germany, Marthin Hamlet of Norway, Sung Bin Jo of South Korea.

Pearl City’s Ray Cooper III (20-7-1) will enter the 2021 season as the reigning welterweight champion having defeated David Michaud (18-6) by TKO in the second round on New Years Eve en route to cashing in on the million dollar grand prize.

“We are extremely excited to welcome a diverse group of world-class talent to the Professional Fighters League as part of the 2021 roster,” said Ray Sefo, President of the PFL. “The addition of elite competitors from countries such as Brazil, Norway, South Korea and Germany is representative of PFL’s global reach. We look forward to seeing what these fighters can do on the biggest stage, as they look to advance through a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship and earn a title and million-dollar prize.”

“PFL is a global brand with distribution to over 160 countries, and top talent from around the world are recognizing the unique opportunity PFL provides in terms of competing on the biggest stage, against the best competition, for an equal shot at a title and life- changing money,” said Peter Murray, CEO of the PFL. “We are committed to consistently elevating our roster and we’re excited about the depth of talent that will be on display in 2021. Through PFL Studios and our wide network of distribution partners, we look forward to telling their stories and documenting each individual’s journey to the top of the sport.”

Earlier this year, PFL announced the signings of several new fighters for the 2021 season, including heavyweight contender Mohammed Usman, light heavyweight Jordan Young, lightweight’s Johnny “Hollywood” Case and “The Canadian Gangster” Olivier Aubin- Mercier, reigning Brave FC featherweight champion Bubba Jenkins, and more.

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) presents MMA for the first time in the sport- season format where individual fighters control their own destiny, competing in a Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship for a million-dollar prize. PFL’s differentiated format and exciting fights sparked breakout growth for the league. PFL events are broadcast live in primetime on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in the United States and distributed to 160 additional countries around the world on premium sports networks.

