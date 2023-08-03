As the University of Hawaii football team’s offense transitions back to the run and shoot ahead of the 2023 season, the other side of the ball looks to improve on a promising first year under defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro.

Following its bye week after a loss to New Mexico State in 2022, the Rainbow Warriors made true strides under its 4-2-5 base defense, led by the emergence of safeties Meki Pei and Peter Manuma.

Pei and Manuma each debuted for UH in 2022. Pei, an ‘Iolani alumnus, transferred to Hawaii after two seasons at Washington. Manuma, meanwhile, was a grayshirt freshman after a standout prep career at Campbell that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the spring and in the early part of fall camp, the defense has clearly been ahead of the offense, thanks in large part to the familiarity of a unit that returns a handful of starters. At the secondary in particular, Manuma and Pei are hoping to be the next great duo.

“At the end of the day, we have trust in our teammates,” Manuma said. “I mean, if if our teammates need us, we’re there.

“Just putting the state on your back. It’s more than just a university and yourself. It’s really the whole state that’s here you’re playing for.”

Added Pei: “Honestly, it’s all wrapped on us and being at the back end, the last resort for defense, if anything happens, touchdown, pass, run, it’s on us. Our teammates know that when me and Peter know that for sure, we take everything like if anything happens on the field like that, it’s on us.

“This is where both of us are from. We have so much pride and we’re just so proud to be from here. We hope to make our family proud and the people who support us.”