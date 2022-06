Peter Jung won the men’s division of the Manoa Cup on Saturday.

It is Jung’s second Manoa Cup victory in a row.

Jung outlasted Kolbe Irei in 38 holes to claim the victory.

Jung, a Maryknoll graduate, currently golfs for Washington State University.

Punahou senior Raya Nakao won the women’s division on Friday.