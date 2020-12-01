Pearl City’s Zion Tupuola-Fetui earns a third consecutive Pac-12 weekly honor after recording three sacks in Washington’s victory over Utah

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 28: Zion Tupuola-Fetui #58 of the Washington Huskies reacts after giving up a two yard touchdown to Devin Brumfield #6 of the Utah Utes in the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead at Husky Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Pearl City graduate, Washington sophomore linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui earned his third-straight PAC-12 weekly honor as defensive lineman of the week after another outstanding night in leading the Huskies to a 24-21, come-from-behind win over Utah this past weekend.

After notching two sacks in each of the Huskies’ first two games, Tupuola-Fetui had three sacks in the victory over the Utes.

Along with the Pac-12 honor, Tupuola-Fetui was also named Athlon Sports National Defensive Player of the Week.

The 2017 Cover2 Te’o Award finalist for Hawaii High School Football Defensive Player of the Year, also had six total tackles this past Saturday, his third forced fumble of the season and a fumble recovery, which he returned for 29 yards.

Through his first three games of the season, Tupuola-Fetui leads the nation in sacks (2.33 per game) and is No. 2 in the FBS in forced fumbles (1.0 per game).

His seven sacks this year are just one short of the highest total (8) any Husky player has recorded in a full season since 2014.

Up next for ZTF and the Huskies is a home game against Stanford on Saturday. The game will be televised on KHON2 at 11:00am HST.