Live Now
WATCH: Las Vegas New Year’s Eve coverage until 10:35 pm HST

Pearl City’s Ray Cooper III wins PFL Championship and a million dollars

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ray Cooper

If “win a million dollars” was on Ray Cooper III’s list of new years resolutions, he can check it off a day early. “Braddah Boy” defeated David Michaud (18-6) by TKO in the second round of the welterweight championship on Tuesday night.

The Pearl City fighter avenged his runner-up finish in the million dollar tournament last year with a win on the final day of 2019.

The fight was officially stopped after Cooper III landed heavy body punches with 2:04 left in round two.

26 year old Cooper III improves his professional MMA record to 20-7.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story