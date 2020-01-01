Pearl City’s Ray Cooper III wins PFL Championship and a million dollars

If “win a million dollars” was on Ray Cooper III’s list of new years resolutions, he can check it off a day early. “Braddah Boy” defeated David Michaud (18-6) by TKO in the second round of the welterweight championship on Tuesday night.

The Pearl City fighter avenged his runner-up finish in the million dollar tournament last year with a win on the final day of 2019.

THE HAWAIIAN CHAMPION! Ray Cooper III will return to the island a millionaire and the 2019 PFL Welterweight Champion! #PFLChampionship #AndNew pic.twitter.com/nKaKb9KKHZ — PFL MMA (@ProFightLeague) January 1, 2020

The fight was officially stopped after Cooper III landed heavy body punches with 2:04 left in round two.

26 year old Cooper III improves his professional MMA record to 20-7.