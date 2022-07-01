Ray Cooper III won his welterweight bout against Brett Cooper at PFL 6 in Atlanta on Friday.

Cooper won with a TKO in the first round.

Cooper entered Friday’s bout with -1 point in the PFL standings due to missing weight and losing to Carlos Leal on May 6.

The Pearl City native won the PFL welterweight title in back to back seasons in 2019 and 2021. A season was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooper is now 25-8-1 for his MMA career.