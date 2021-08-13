Pearl City’s Ray Cooper III tops Rory MacDonald in PFL semifinals via unanimous decision

Pearl City’s Ray Cooper III (22-7-1) advanced to the PFL finals with a convincing unanimous decision victory over MMA veteran Rory MacDonald in the welterweight semifinals at PFL 7 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. on Friday.

All three judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 in favor of Cooper.

Cooper improves to 23-7-1, while MacDonald drops to 22-8-1.

Cooper, the defending PFL welterweight champion, will compete in his third straight PFL title fight. He will face Magomed Magomedkerimov, the winner of Friday’s other welterweight semifinal. Magomedkerimov won in 2018 via submission over Cooper. The two were supposed to meet in the 2019 finals, but Magomedkerimov pulled out due to an illness.

The 2021 PFL title fights will take place on Oct. 27, also at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.