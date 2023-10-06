After over a year away from the PFL, Pearl City’s Ray Cooper III is set to return to the cage while welcoming the organization’s newest addition.

Cooper will face Derek Brunson at PFL 10 on Nov. 24 in Washington, D.C.

Brunson (23-9), a former UFC middleweight title contender, most recently lost to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 285 on March 4. Cooper (25-8-1) has not competed since a TKO victory over Brett Cooper at PFL 6 on July 1, 2022.

Cooper, a two-time PFL welterweight (170 pounds) champion, did not compete in the most recent season.

The bout between Brunson and Cooper will take place at middleweight (185 pounds), marking the first time Cooper has fought in that weight class in his MMA career.