Fighting for the first time since July 2022, Pearl City’s Ray Cooper III lost a unanimous decision to Derek Brunson at PFL 10 on Friday.

The middleweight bout between Cooper and Brunson kicked off the main pay-per-view card of PFL 10, which was held in Washington, D.C.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Brunson, who was formerly of the UFC, beat Cooper convincingly in his PFL debut, winning by unanimous decision 30-27, 30-25, 30-25.

Cooper weighed in at 186.8 pounds, missing the non-title middleweight limit of 186, forfeiting 20% of his purse to Brunson.