Two-time defending PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III fell in his first fight of the 2022 season in a unanimous decision defeat to Carlos Leal.

The bout between Cooper and Leal took place in Arlington, Texas and was the co-main event of the evening, along with a women’s lightweight bout between Kayla Harrison and Marina Mokhnatkina.

The judges scored the fight 30-26, 30-27, 29-27 in favor of Leal, who dominated the fight and outstruck Cooper 178-39.

Because he also missed weight, Cooper is in last place in the PFL welterweight standings with a negative point. Friday’s fight put an end to a six-fight winning streak, dropping his career record to 24-8.

Cooper’s next fight will take place on July 1 in Atlanta against an opponent to be named later. Based on the current standings, he will likely need a finish in the first round to advance to the PFL playoffs.