Pearl City’s Ray Cooper III defends PFL welterweight title with knockout over Magomed Magomedkerimov

HOLLYWOOD, FL – OCTOBER 27: Ray Cooper III v Magomed Magomedkerimov in a welterweight championship bout during the PFL championships at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on October 27, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Ray Cooper III successfully defended his PFL welterweight title with a stunning knockout victory over Magomed Magomedkerimov on Wednesday at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

Cooper secured the championship victory with a third-round knockout over Magomedkerimov. Cooper, who won the PFL title in 2019, lost the title to Magomedkerimov in the 2018 title fight.

Although it appeared that Cooper was in trouble during the third round of Wednesday’s fight, he turned the tide with a flurry of devastating punches that dropped Magomedkerimov with a little more than two minutes remaining in the round and ended the fight to secure his second consecutive PFL title.

BOOM 💣



Ray Cooper III just landed bombs that earned him back-to-back @PFLMMA championships 🏆🏆 #PFLChampionship pic.twitter.com/oqh5sg8BM2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 28, 2021

Cooper improves to 24-7-1 in his MMA career and takes with him the $1 million PFL title prize.

Magomedkerimov drops to 29-6 overall after Cooper put an end to a win streak that lasted 13 fights and spanned over six and a half years.