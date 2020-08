Pearl City’s Kai Kamaka III was victorious at LFA 87 in Sioux Falls, S.D., defeating Michael Stack via unanimous decision.

The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 in favor of Kamaka, who improves his overall MMA record to 7-2 after winning his fifth straight fight.

Kamaka will now relocate to Las Vegas to take the next step in his MMA career.