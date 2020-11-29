Pearl City’s Kai Kamaka III loses to Jonathan Pearce at UFC on ESPN 18

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 27: In this handout image provided by the UFC, (L-R) Opponents Jonathan Pearce and Kai Kamaka face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on November 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Pearl City’s Kai Kamaka III fell to Jonathan Pearce via second-round TKO at UFC on ESPN 18 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The featherweight bout between Kamaka and Pearce was the first fight of the main card. Kamaka III (8-3) has his six-fight winning streak snapped. It was his first fight since winning his UFC debut in August.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Pearce improved to 10-4 with a furious ground and pound game that ultimately led to the early fight stoppage.

The main card ends with Anthony Smith and Devin Clark in a light heavyweight bout. The main event was originally intended to be a heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis, but the fight was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test from Blaydes.

Hawaii’s Rachael Ostovich and Martin Day were both part of the preliminary card, and both also lost their respective fights.