Pearl City’s Kai Kamaka III gets the call, will make UFC debut Saturday in Las Vegas

Pearl City’s Kai Kamaka III will make his UFC debut as part of the UFC 252 preliminary card this Saturday.

Multiple sources have confirmed to KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello that Kamaka has agreed to the bout.

[Hawaii Sports updates from KHON2 Sports]

In a report by MMA Junkie, Nolan King revealed that Kamaka’s opponent will be fellow featherweight Tony Kelley (5-1).

The UFC has yet to make the booking official.

The fight will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas as part of the UFC 252 undercard that features the trilogy heavyweight championship bout between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic as the main event.

When Kamaka takes the octagon on Saturday, it will have only been two weeks since his most recent fight, a unanimous decision victory over Michael Stack at LFA 87 in Sioux Falls, S.D. on July 31.

After the fight, Kamaka relocated to Las Vegas in order to be ready to make himself available on short notice. Come Saturday, the featherweight fighter out of Pearl City gets his shot, putting his 7-2 professional record and five-fight winning streak on the line.

Early prelims for the UFC 252 card will begin at noon on UFC Fight pass, while prelims begin at 2 p.m. HST. Both preliminary cards will be televised on ESPN. The main card starts at 4 p.m. and can be purchased as a pay-per-view event on ESPN+.