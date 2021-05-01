Pearl City’s Kai Kamaka III drops split decision to TJ Brown at UFC on ESPN 23

Pearl City’s Kai Kamaka III lost a featherweight bout to TJ Brown via split decision at UFC ESPN 23 at the Apex in Las Vegas.

The judges scored the fight 27-30, 29-28, 29-28 in favor of Brown.

The fight between Kamaka and Brown drew rave reviews on social media and is an early contender for the Fight of the Night, in which both fighters would make a $50,000 bonus.

Kamaka drops to 8-4, while Brown improves to 15-8.

Saturday was Kamaka’s first fight since a loss to Jonathan Pearce on Nov. 28, 2020.

The bout between Kamaka and Brown was the penultimate fight of the preliminary card. The featured event of the main card is a light heavyweight bout between Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka.