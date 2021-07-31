Pearl City’s Kai Kamaka III battles to majority draw with Danny Chavez at UFC on ESPN 28

Pearl City’s Kai Kamaka III featherweight bout against Danny Chavez at UFC on ESPN 28 was a ruled a majority draw.

The fight, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, was scored 29-27, 28-28, 28-28.

Kamaka was deducted a point after an eye poke and a low blow in the second round, both of which were accidental. Had there been no deduction, he would have won via unanimous decision.

Kamaka’s career record is now 8-4-1, while Chavez’s is 11-4-1.

The bout between Kamaka and Chavez was the penultimate fight of the preliminary card. The main card, which features a middleweight bout between Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland as the main event, begins on ESPN at 3 p.m. HST.