Pearl City’s Kai Kamaka III back in win column in first fight under new Bellator contract

Kai Kamaka III’s return to Bellator was a success.

The Pearl City native improved to 9-4-1 in his professional MMA career with a unanimous decision victory over John De Jesus (14-10). All three judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Kamaka.

The featherweight bout between Kamaka and De Jesus was during the preliminary card of Bellator 272 in Uncasville, Conn., which concludes with the bantamweight championship bout between incumbent champion Sergio Pettis and challenger Kyoji Horiguchi.

Friday was Kamaka’s first professional fight since a draw against Danny Chavez on July 31 at UFC on ESPN 28 in Las Vegas.

Following the expiration of his UFC contract, Kamaka re-signed with Bellator on a new deal.

Following Kamaka’s fight, Maui’s Bobby King to Alexander Shabliy in a lightweight bout, with all three judges scoring the fight 30-27 in favor of Shabily.