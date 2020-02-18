Pearl City’s Jordan Ta’amu throws three touchdowns in Week 2 of XFL action

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 16: Jordan Ta’amu #10 of the St. Louis Battlehawks looks for a receiver against the Houston Roughnecks at TDECU Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Week 2 of the XFL’S inaugural season came and went over the weekend, as Pearl City’s Jordan Ta’amu picked off where he left off on Week 1. The Ole Miss product completed 30 of his 37 passes for three touchdowns and 284 yards for the St. Louis BattleHawks in a 28-24 loss to the Houston Roughnecks.

Although Ta’amu threw two interceptions, he managed to complete 81 percent of his passes against the Roughnecks. In a Week 1 win over the Dallas Renegades, he completed 20 of his 27 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown. Ta’amu also ran the ball eight times for 32 yards and a touchdowns.

Below are how other players and coaches will Hawaii ties fared in Week 2 of XFL, which occurred on Saturday and Sunday.

June Jones, head coach, Houston Roughnecks: The former Hawaii coach directed an offense led by quarterback PJ Walker, who was masterful against the BattleHawks. Walker completed 20 of his 31 passes for 170 yards, no interceptions and three touchdowns, including this acrobatic sidearm throw:

Kevin Gilbride, head coach, New York Guardians: The father of former UH football/baseball player Kevin Gilbride Jr. went viral during halftime of a 27-0 loss to the DC Defenders, when quarterback Matt McGloin was critical of his gameplan. McGloin proceeded to throw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on his next pass attempt.

Matt McGloin at halftime to @diannaESPN: "We need to change the whole entire gameplan."



Head coach Kevin Gilbride: "I need to go talk to him & figure out what the problem is because he needs to play better."



Then McGloin threw a pick-six on their next drive. @xfl2020 pic.twitter.com/R2ssCwfzfx — ESPN (@espn) February 15, 2020

Noah Borden, long snapper, Seattle Dragons: Hawaii’s former long snapper had a memorable moment in a 17-9 win over the Tampa Bay Vipers, when he had a perfect snap and tackle on the same play.

Let’s go @BordenNoahH!! With the snap and the take down 💪 pic.twitter.com/mZR6q5SBP9 — Jill McBride Baxter (@J_McBrideBaxter) February 15, 2020

Norm Chow, offensive coordinator, LA Wildcats: The former Hawaii coach orchestrated the Wildcats offense in a 25-18 loss to the Renegades. A goal line fumble during the game proved to be costly.

Haha. Norm Chow says “Do it again” in wanting his team to run the same play near the goal line. Of course, that next play was a fumble. Some things don’t change. — Josh Pacheco (@Joshontheradio) February 16, 2020

Hau’oli Kikaha, outside linebacker, Dallas Renegades: The Kahuku linebacker registered one tackle in the win over the Wildcats.