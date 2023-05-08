After taking home XFL Offensive Player of the Year honors, Pearl City alumnus Jordan Ta’amu is ready to compete for the prize he’s truly had his eye on for a while.

Ta’amu and the D.C. Defenders will play the Arlington Renegades in the 2023 XFL championship game on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. HST on ABC and ESPN+.

That the XFL is completing a season is a victory in itself. In 2020, the league was on its way to completing a season in the spring before the COVID-19 pandemic had shut it down.

In the league’s revival year behind a team that includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the Defenders and Renegades will battle for the first XFL championship since 2001, the only other time the league held a season.

Back in 2020, Ta’amu and the St. Louis BattleHawks appeared ready to contend before the shutdown.

Albeit with a new team, Ta’amu is ready to finish the job in 2023.

“When I first heard that he was going to be the co-owner of the league, I got excited,” Ta’amu told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “I mean, The Rock’s been an idol and been someone I’ve been looking up to since we’re young and I bet everybody from Hawaii does. And just to see him and take ownership in this league, I’ve always wanted to be a part of it.

“I just wanted to get on his radar so he can know there’s another Polynesian out there chasing his dreams the way he is. I mean, this championship would mean the world to me, just being able to go out there and have this opportunity to do that. So I’m just really excited to get this first one of the year under my belt.”