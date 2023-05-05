Pearl City alumnus Jordan Ta’amu has been named the XFL Offensive Player of the Year for the league’s 2023 revival season.

Ta’amu quarterbacked the D.C. Defenders to a 9-1 regular season record and an appearance in May 13’s XFL championship game against the Arlington Renegades at 2 p.m. HST on ABC.

Ta’amu completed 143 of his 229 passes for 1,894 yards, good for a completion percentage of 62.4. He also threw 14 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions.

Additionally, Ta’amu ran the ball 67 times for a total of 298 yards and three touchdowns.