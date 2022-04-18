On Monday, Pearl City alumnus Jordan Ta’amu made his USFL debut for the Tampa Bay Bandits, leading the team to a 17-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers in what was the season opener for both teams.

Ta’amu completed 20 of his 32 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. He also rushed once for seven yards.

Jordan Ta’amu hits WR Jordan Lasley for a TD to increase the lead!



Tampa Bay up 17-0



Lasley hit the dunk celebration too 👀



pic.twitter.com/nrOJsNRfXY — BarnBurner Sports (@BB__Sports) April 19, 2022

Monday served as Ta’amu’s first game action since he was the quarterback for the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks in March 2020 before the league temporarily folded due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In between the 25 months between games, the 24-year old Ta’amu had stints with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Washington Football Team and Carolina Panthers as a practice squad quarterback, serving as perhaps the league’s youngest journeyman. In fact, Ta’amu had two separate stints with the Chiefs and Lions before trying out for the Cleveland Browns to no avail.

For now, Ta’amu is entrenched as QB1 for the Bandits, who are set to play well into the summer with a 10-game regular season schedule.

Other players in the USFL with Hawaii ties include former UH receiver JoJo Ward with the Houston Gamblers and Kapolei alum Kalani Vakameilalo with the New Jersey Generals.