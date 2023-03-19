With the 2023 XFL season halfway over, only one team remains undefeated.

On Saturday, the D.C. Defenders improved to 5-0 with a 28-20 victory over the St. Louis BattleHawks in front of over 35,000 fans at The Dome at America’s Center.

Ta’amu completed 12 of his 18 passes for 90 yards as well as 23 rushing yards on eight carries, leading the Defenders to victory over his former XFL team on Saturday.

Below are how others with Hawaii ties performed during Week 5 of the 2023 XFL season:

Cole McDonald, quarterback, Houston Roughnecks (University of Hawaii): McDonald ran the ball once for five yards. Although he didn’t have an official pass attempt, he completed a pass for a successful two-point conversion in a 21-14 loss to the Seattle Sea Dragons.

Cedric Byrd, receiver, Houston Roughnecks (University of Hawaii): Byrd had five receptions for 20 yards in the loss to Seattle.