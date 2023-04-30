In the first year of the XFL’s revival, Pearl City’s Jordan Ta’amu will be playing for the championship.

On Sunday, Ta’amu guided the D.C. Defenders to the XFL championship game with a 37-21 win over the Seattle Sea Dragons in the North Division championship game.

Ta’amu completed 19 of his 31 passes for 258 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed twice for a total of nine yards.

The Defenders held their ground over the Sea Dragons, who had former Hawaii coach June Jones as their offensive coordinator. Seattle quarterback Ben DiNucci completed completed 31 of his 48 passes for 295 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

D.C. will face the Arlington Renegades in the XFL championship game on Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m. HST on ABC.

The Renegades upset the Houston Roughnecks 26-11 in Saturday’s South Division championship game. Former Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald didn’t start for Houston, but entered the game as the Roughnecks sought a spark. McDonald completed nine of his 25 passes for 82 yards and an interception while carrying the ball seven times for 47 yards. Additionally, former UH receiver Cedric Byrd caught one pass for six yards.