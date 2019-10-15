Pearl City’s Jordan Ta’amu drafted by St. Louis BattleHawks in XFL Draft

Former Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu is heading to the XFL to play for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

The former Pearl City standout threw for 5,600 yards and 30 touchdowns in 19 games for the Rebels before entering the 2019 NFL Draft.

While undrafted, Ta’amu signed a free agent deal with the Houston Texans before he was released on August 31st in the final round of training camp cuts.

Blessed and ready to go!! Excited for this opportunity!! Stand up STL https://t.co/iqwreZ9EfP — Jordan Ta'amu (@JTaamu10) October 15, 2019

The XFL is set to kickoff in February 2020 and is largely made up of players who have been released from the NFL or went undrafted out of college. The XFL will also hold a supplemental draft in November for those have college eligibility remaining.

Ta’amu joins a contingent of players and coaches with Hawaii ties heading to the XFL that includes former Rainbow Warrior football head coaches June Jones, who will be the head coach of the Houston Roughnecks, and Norm Chow, who will be the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Wildcats.

XFL Oline Round 10

DC: Casey Tucker OT Az St

HOU: Tayo Fabuluje OT TCU

NYC: Arie Kouandjio OG Bama

DAL: Justin Evans OT SCSU

FLA: William Campbell OG Michigan

STL: Dejon Allen OG Hawaii

SEA: Craig McCorkle OT California (Pa)

LA: Anthony Morris OT Tennessee St — Blue Bros. Sportscast (@BlueBrosSports) October 15, 2019

