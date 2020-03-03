Pearl City’s Jordan Ta’amu continues to display dual-threat ability in XFL

ST. LOUIS, MO – FEBRUARY 29: Jordan Ta’Amu #10 of the St. Louis Battlehawks warms up prior to a XFL game against the Seattle Dragons at the Dome at America’s Center on February 29, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas /Getty Images)

Former Pearl City and Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu led the St. Louis BattleHawks to a 23-16 victory over the Seattle Dragons on Saturday, completing 20 of his 27 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown.

Ta’amu also carried the ball 16 times for 63 yards in the win. Through four games, he’s thrown for 876 yards, good for the second most among XFL quarterbacks. His rushing yardage has totaled 186 yards, which places him at fifth among all players.

The BattleHawks are 3-1 and are at the top of the XFL East standings. The Houston Roughnecks, led by former Hawaii coach June Jones, are still the league’s lone unbeaten team at 4-0 to lead the XFL West.

Under Jones’ playcalling, Houston quarterback Phillip Walker’s 987 passing yards are a league-high.

Here’s how other players and coaches with Hawaii ties fared in Week 4 of the 2020 XFL season.

Jerry Glanville, defensive coordinator, Tampa Bay Vipers: The former UH defensive coordinator directed a 25-0 shutout of the DC Defenders to earn the team’s first win.

Jerry Glanville on tonight’s win:



“We couldn’t go 0-4. At 0-4, I’m not welcome at Outback Steakhouse. So, we shut ‘em out, held them scoreless. If this don’t get me a free bloomin’ onion then I don’t know what will.” — Danny Jones – XFL News (@DannyJonesXFL) March 2, 2020

Jerry Glanville shows off his boots & cracks a hot seat joke pic.twitter.com/smMyd3nILi — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) March 2, 2020

Pasoni Tasini, defensive tackle, Seattle Dragons: The former Baldwin and Utah defensive lineman registered two total tackles against the BattleHawks, including two quarterback hurries and a sack for a five-yard loss.

Kalani Vakameilalo, defensive tackle, DC Defenders: The Kapolei and Oregon State product totaled one tackle against the Vipers.

Norm Chow, offensive coordinator, Los Angeles Wildcats: The Wildcats dropped to 1-3 with a 17-14 loss to the New York Guardians on Saturday, but quarterback play has not been a glaring weakness for Chow. Wildcats QB Josh Johnson is completing 62 percent of his passes for 788 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception thus far.