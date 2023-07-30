Pearl City Little League opened the Intermediate 50/70 World Series in Livermore, Calif. with an 8-4 win over Gonzales, La. on Sunday night.

Pearl City advances to face Michigan’s Taylor Little League at 3 p.m. HST on ESPN+.

In other amateur baseball across the state, the OBRL Islanders won the 13u Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest regional in Taft, Calif., on July 22.

ORBL advances to the 13u Babe Ruth World Series in Glenn Allen, Va., beginning on Aug. 12.