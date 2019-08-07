Pearl City grad Jordan Ta’amu signs with Houston Texans ahead of preseason opener

OXFORD, MS – SEPTEMBER 15: Jordan Ta’amu #10 of the Mississippi Rebels throws the ball during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Pearl City graduate Jordan Ta’amu is getting another shot at the National Football League, as the former Ole Miss quarterback was signed by the Houston Texans on Wednesday.

The #Texans have signed QB Jordan Ta'amu and waived C D.J. Coker. pic.twitter.com/kzgoodyVMK — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 7, 2019

Ta’amu was invited to Houston’s rookie mini-camp this past May but was not extended a roster spot.

Texans backup to Deshaun Watson, AJ McCarron left Tuesday’s practice after hurting his right thumb and is expected to miss the entire preseason as a result of the injury.

That opened the door for Ta’amu to re-join the team ahead of the squad’s first preseason game on Thursday against the Green Bay Packers.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound right hander who took control of the Ole Miss offense as a junior college transfer in 2017 finished his senior campaign ranked fourth in the country with close to 4-thousand yards passing to go with 19 touchdowns.