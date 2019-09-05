Past recruiting incident a storyline to watch when Hawaii takes on Oregon State

The Rainbow Warrior football team will hit the field at Aloha Stadium Saturday to take on Oregon State, but the game itself isn’t the only score that will be settled between the two programs.

It’s been over a year when Hawaii football head coach Nick Rolovich posted on some Oregon State recruiting materials on Twitter that were sent to his players along with invitations for the Beavers’ spring game.

“My apologies for our players not being able to attend your Spring game,” Rolovich posted on Twitter. “Ours was the same day, bad timing. Quick question, in the 203 years of coaching, none of you realized you couldn’t actively recruit another school’s players? Sent to campus?”

While the recruiting wars will still some headlines heading into the game, the Warriors are focused on what happens on the turf, not off of it.

“To be honest with you, I’m not buying into the hype. It’s just another Saturday,” said senior offensive lineman JR Hensley. “They’re a good school, they’re not going to underestimate us. I don’t think anybody on our schedule is going to underestimate us, but also us the same thing. We have so much other stuff going on right now, we don’t need to worry about the politics of this game, and that stuff can be worried about later. Right now, we’re here to play football and come Saturday, that’s all we’re there to do.”

Hawaii will look for its first win over Oregon State on Saturday since 1999’s Oahu Bowl. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. HST at Aloha Stadium.