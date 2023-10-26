It’s time for Hawaii sports fans to take a stroll down memory lane.

Aloha Stadium, in partnership with the Hawaii State Archives, announced the release of the first segment of the much-anticipated Stadium Stars Game Day Collections, now available online for the public.

The first release of events span from 1991 to 2000, featuring full recordings of high school football, baseball, and soccer events.

The collection is accessible online through the “Digital Archives Stadium Stars” platform by clicking here.

With thousands of hours of game and event tapes still needing to be updated and indexed, the Hawaii State Archives continues to seek volunteers to assist with helping digitize the events.

Volunteers would need to be available between the hours of 9:00am-4:00pm Monday – Friday.

Those interested may contact the Hawaiii State Archives at: archives@hawaii.govf or more details.