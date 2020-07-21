Part-time Hawaii resident and NFL defensive lineman Michael Bennett announces retirement

NFL defensive lineman Michael Bennett has announced his retirement. In a story for the New Yorker, Bennett explained that he will be calling it a career after 11 NFL seasons in which he won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and was named to the Pro Bowl three times.

Bennett told the New Yorker that he is retiring to spend more time with his family and will also continue his work in fighting racial inequality.

Bennett also announced his retirement on his personal Instagram account.

Bennett has also been involved in the Hawaii community, as he has spent time on the islands as a part-time resident. He’s hosted free football camps for kids and was also the keynote speaker for the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s 2019 spring commencement ceremony.