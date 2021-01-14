Parker McLachlin leads trio of golfers with Hawaii ties heading into second round of Sony Open

Punahou graduate Parker McLachlin, opened his 2021 Sony Open with an even par 70. It’s his best opening round at the event in over 10 years. It’s been 13 years since he tied 10th in his hometown event. A sub-par round on Friday would give the former PGA Tour winner a chance at making the cut once again.
“I played pretty decent, but also made from silly rusty mistakes. Kind of gave away a couple shots on the last two holes. Missing a 4 or 5 footer on 17 and not making a birdie on 18. A little disappointed. But all in all, 70 first tournament of the year, fairly pleased with it,” McLachlin said after his round on Thursday. “Feels like when I was growing up here, playing as a 13- or 14-year-old. Going out and playing 9 holes and not having anyone out there, it felt a bit more like that.”
Eric Dugas,, a Makena Golf and Beach club pro on Maui, is 1-over after his opening 18. He’s playing in the event for the 4th straight year and is looking to make the cut once again.
“I didn’t hit it that well off the tee. Got to find fairways here. Short game did pretty well. Hit a lot of good putts, a lot didn’t go in, but I salvaged today. It was scrappy,” Dugas said following his opening round.
The youngest of the local trio, Evan Kawai, made his PGA Tour debut as the lone amateur in the field. The Punahou grad got in by way of local qualifier. He shot a 5-over round of 75.
Jason Kokrak, Peter Malnati, and Joaquin Niemann are all tied at the top of the leaderboard at 8-under. Niemann isn’t showing any signs of a let down after losing in a playoff last week to Harris English. The 22-year-old chipped in on 18 for eagle to shoot his stellar 62.
Round two coverage of the event begins at 2 p.m. HST on Golf Channel. Stick with KHON2 for post-round reports all week long.