Panini America, one of the world’s foremost sports and entertainment collectibles brands, has announced a multi-year partnership with the Polynesian Bowl in which it has become a founding partner.

All 100 players selected to the Polynesian Bowl will be provided with special digital cards to announce their participation in the game, among other perks. Panini will also commemorate Polynesian Hall of Fame inductees as well play a role in the Polynesian Bowl broadcast.

The Polynesian Bowl has been a staple in the high school All-Star circuit since its first edition in 2017. Its alumni include NFL standouts such as Tua Tagovailoa, Penei Sewell, Talanoa Hufanga and Puka Nacua.

The 2024 Polynesian Bowl roster currently includes 22 high school seniors who attend Hawaii high schools, as well as a slew of four and five-star college prospects.

Player selections for the 2024 game, which will take place at Kamehameha’s Kūnuiākea Stadium on Jan. 19 at 4 p.m., are still ongoing. The game will also be televised live on NFL Network.