A pair of MLB Draft prospects with Hawaii ties signed contracts with their respective teams prior to Tuesday’s deadline, marking the beginning of their professional careers while closing the door on college.

Hilo graduate Maui Ahuna signed with the San Francisco Giants, while Punahou alumnus Kalae Harrison inked a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates prior to Tuesday’s 5 p.m. EST deadline.

Ahuna, a fourth-round pick, signed with the Giants for a bonus of $500,000, ending his collegiate career at Tennessee. Harrison, who was selected in the 18th round, signed with the Pirates for $150,000.

Earlier in July, Hawaii ace pitcher Harry Gustin signed with the San Diego Padres for $150,000, while Hilo’s Devin Saltiban skipped his college commitment to UH after signing with the Phillies for $602,500.

Additionally, Kamehameha alumnus and San Diego State junior Kelena Sauer signed with the Toronto Blue Jays for $150,000.

Recent Kamehameha graduate and Hawaii signee Elijah Ickes was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 18th round but did not sign. He will enroll at UH-Manoa in August.