Pair of Division-I transfers join Rainbow Warrior Basketball Program

University of Hawai`i head men’s basketball coach Eran Ganot announced the addition of two more players to the 2020-21 roster. Joining the Rainbow Warriors are Division I transfers Noel Coleman (San Diego) and Casdon Jardine (Utah Valley).

Coleman, a 6-1 point guard and a native of Belgium, played in 24 games as a freshman at San Diego last season. Meanwhile, Jardine is a 6-7 forward who averaged 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds in 29 starts last season for Utah Valley.

The duo join previous signees Manel Ayol, Biwali Bayles, JoVon McClanahan and Beon Riley to give the Rainbow Warrior six newcomers for the 2020-21 season. The recruiting class consists of two players each from the prep, junior college and Division I levels.

2020-21 University of Hawai’i Men’s Signing Class

Manel Ayol (6-7 • Forward • Jr. • Melbourne, Australia • Western Wyoming College)

Biwali Bayles (6-1 • Guard • Fr. • Sydney, Australia • Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence)

Noel Coleman (6-1 • Guard • So. • Leopoldsburg, Belgium • San Diego)

Casdon Jardine (6-7 • Forward • Sr. • Twin Falls, Idaho • Utah Valley)

JoVon McClanahan (5-11 • Guard • So. • Vallejo, Calif. • Sheridan [Wyo.] College)

Beon Riley (6-6 • Guard • Fr. • San Diego, Calif. • Cathedral Catholic HS)

Noel Coleman 6-1 • Guard • So. • Leopoldsburg, Belgium • San Diego

Has three years of eligibility…played in 24 games as a freshman point guard at the University of San Diego…scored a season-high 10 points in back-to-back games versus nationally-ranked Colorado and San Diego State …originally from Belgium…moved to the United States for his final year of prep basketball at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas…averaged 7.1 points in 15 games with a season-high of 19 points for a squad that was finished No. 15 in the final national rankings… a member of the Belgian U18 national team…averaged 10.5 points, 2.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds, including a 23-point performance versus Estonia, in the 2018 FIBA U18 European Championships.

Ganot on Coleman: “We’re very excited to add another experienced player to our backcourt in Noel. Noel gained valuable experience in the WCC while playing at San Diego this past year and has also proven himself at the highest levels of European play. He’s a versatile guard who can play both on and off the ball and fits our style of play offensively and defensively. We couldn’t be happier for Noel as we welcome him into our program.”

A little preview from this season 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Apsun8ysUg — Casdon Jardine (@chefboyjardine) March 26, 2020

Casdon Jardine • 6-7 • Forward • Sr. • Twin Falls, Idaho • Utah Valley University

Has one season of eligibility… played 2019-20 season at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah… averaged 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while starting all 29 games he appeared in….led the team with 57 three-pointers while shooting 39 percent from behind the arc…also shot 43 percent from the field and 81 percent from the free throw line…posted three double-doubles on the season, including a 25-point, 11-rebound performance at Mount St. Mary’s…prior to Utah Valley, played at Boise State and the College of Southern Idaho….part of Boise State’s 2017-18 NIT squad…a year earlier, helped CSI to a Region 18 Tournament title and an NJCAA National Tournament bid….served a two-year church mission in Brazil following his high school graduation.

Ganot on Jardine: “Casdon is an elite shooter and has a great feel for the game as a passer. He’s also a fierce competitor on the defensive end. He comes from a great family. He’s served on a mission and has vast basketball experience so he’ll bring a great deal of maturity to our program. We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Casdon and his wife Savvy to our basketball ‘ohana.”