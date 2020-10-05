Pacific West Conference Targets Return To Competition In January

The PacWest Executive Board took the first steps towards allowing conference competition to resume by voting unanimously Friday on two recommendations made by the conference Athletic Directors. First, the Executive Board agreed that PacWest conference competition in all sports would start no earlier than January 2021. Second, the Executive Board agreed to allow immediate outside competition for the non-championship segment of spring sports deemed low contact/low risk by the NCAA (i.e. golf, tennis, track and field) for member schools that desire to play in those sports.



“For any competition to begin, it will need to be allowable under guidelines set by local, county, state, and federal authorities, as well as the NCAA,” PacWest Commissioner Bob Hogue said. “We have previously delayed the start of conference competition in fall sports until the winter/spring semester, and now the same goes for our winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball. Our desire is to create a safe and healthy environment for all of our student-athletes.”



The PacWest is currently working on plans to hold conference seasons or championships for all of its 15 sponsored sports within a four-month window that will start in January. The proposal that was passed by the Executive Board allows flexibility for institutions to schedule non-conference play prior to the start of conference competition, if allowed by their institution under guidelines noted above.



In the coming weeks, finalized conference schedules are expected to be announced for each of the PacWest sports as determinations are made for specific starting dates and length of seasons. The PacWest sponsors men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s volleyball, softball, baseball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s track and field.



The PacWest Executive Board will continue to meet in the coming months and will be the final decision-maker on the ultimate plans for the conference’s safe return to play.