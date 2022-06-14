Youth soccer players in Hawai’i will have an opportunity to hit the pitch this summer with a free soccer clinic in July.

The Pacific Rim Cup will return for a free clinic for the first time since a similar event was held at Aloha Stadium in 2019.

The clinic is available for hundreds of kids ages 4-13 with registration open until June 17.

The experience will provide a chance to train under world-class professionals on July 9 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Among the star-studded coaching staff will be Kapolei’s Shandon Hopeau, a former youth soccer standout in Hawaii who was a midfielder for the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer from 2019-2021.

“Especially for soccer here in the islands of Hawaii, it’s rare for people to really make it at the next level so I’m really happy to see and hopefully give back with my experience that I had at the next level and hopefully I can show the kids and help guide them to one day be in my footsteps or even make it further than I did,” Hopeau told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “I’m really excited to see the talent now days, it’s been a long time since I’ve been able to watch the youth back here in Hawaii so I’m really excited to see everybody.”

Pacific Rim Cup Soccer Clinic Coaches:

SHANDON HOPEAU, HAWAII

Kapolei High School graduate Hopeau started his youth career with Hawaii Rush Soccer Club prior to being invited to participate in the Real Madrid Select camp in 2014, an invitation-only soccer camp for the top 36 youth players around the world. During his tenure on the Kapolei High School soccer team, he was named the 2015 and 2016 OIA West Player of the Year. Hopeau joined the Sounders Academy in 2016 after the Sounders claimed Hawaii as a homegrown territory, making him eligible to sign as a homegrown player and eventually becoming the leading scorer on the Sounders Academy team. He signed his first professional contract in 2017, joining Seattle Sounders FC 2 ahead of the 2017 USL season, becoming the first player from Hawaii to do so. In July 2020, he signed his first team contract before joining San Antonio FC on loan ahead of the 2021 season.

KENJI TRESCHUK, HAWAII

Moanalua High School graduate Treschuk played club soccer for the amateur Honolulu Bulls of the Men’s Island Soccer Organization prior to attending Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) on scholarship where he was a three-time Big Ten All Academic Team honoree. Upon graduating from Penn State, he played for Dutch teams HCSC and AFC34 in the Netherlands before returning to the U.S. to sign with the Seattle Sounders of USL First Division in 2007. Following a rookie season where he started 15 games out of 26 regular season games, Treschuk became the Sounders’ enforcer on the way to a United Soccer Leagues First Division title and recognized as Rookie of the Year in the 2007 USL-1 Award Finalists before moving on to Charleston Battery in 2009.

TAKUYA YAMADA, JAPAN

A former Japan national team player, Yamada attended Toin Gakuen High School in Japan, after graduate he played at Komazawa University before turning professional in 1997 where he won a variety of different national titles, including the Gold Medal for Japan at the 1995 Summer Universiade. His professional career includes playing for Verdy Kawasaki (later Tokyo Verdy) in the J1 League, clocking up over 300 appearances for the club. He was one of the iconic players of J1 League’s early years, known for his physical and charismatic strength on the field earning the nicknames of “Mr. Verdy” when he served as captain and also “The Terminator,” for his combative style. For Yamada, a most memorable highlight was playing against Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, David Beckham and others when he scored a goal then beat them 3-0. His career also includes playing for J.League’s Cerezo Osaka, Yokohama FC and Sagan Tosu along with FC Tampa Bay (later Tampa Bay Rowdies) for their 2010 inaugural team roster, becoming the first Japanese player to serve as co-captain in USSF Division 2 also won the championship 2012 and best 11 of the league. He returned to Japan the following year and joined FC Imabari and Nara Club before eventually retiring in 2017 at age of 43, after making a total of 562 professional game appearances.

PACIFIC RIM CUP CLINIC SCHEDULE AGES FIELD 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. 4-6 Field 6 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. 7-9 Field 6 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. 10-13 Field 6

Registration for the Keiki Soccer Clinic is available from June 13-17 online at www.pacificrimcup.com. The clinic is free and open to children ages four through 13. Space is limited and participants will be registered on a first-come, first-served basis.