After an epic grand slam to give Pac-Five the Hawaii Division II softball title on May 5, senior Milan Ah Yat was inducted to the HHSAA Hall of Honor on Sunday at the Ala Moana Hotel.

Ah Yat was one of 12 high school seniors across the state to get honored for her athletic excellence.

Despite her softball prowess, which will lead her to Loyola Marymount University on an athletic scholarship this fall, Ah Yat got her start on the diamond playing baseball.

Ah Yat transitioned to softball when she was 12, but in the spring, she gave her first love another go, suiting up for Pac-Five’s varsity baseball team.

“I know what an honor it is to be selected,” Ah Yat told KHON2. “I think that I’m just I’m really grateful for all the opportunities and to be here tonight with all of these awesome athletes, it’s a great honor.

“I grew up playing baseball and I only switched over to softball around like 12. And so transitioning back to baseball just for this one season, it was a little challenging, but it was fun. I had a fun season doing both. I think that you can do anything. Girls, don’t exclude them just because they’re girls, you know?

“I would just say, work hard, grind hard in practice. The extra work is what matters and the things you do in the offseason and on your spare time is what sets you apart from everyone else.”

Ah Yat’s father, Paul, is a former standout pitcher for the University of Hawaii baseball team.

