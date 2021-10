After starting the 2021 season 0-4, Pac-Five broke through and entered the win column with a 19-7 win over Damien on Friday night.

The Wolfpack won their first game since 2019 and improve to 1-4.

Damien, meanwhile, drops to 2-4.

Joshua Arcayena led the way with 140 rushing yards on 25 carries and a touchdown.

Damien’s regular season is done, while Pac-Five concludes its ILH slate with a game against Saint Louis II on Oct. 15.