Pac-Five and Punahou won the HHSAA Division I and II girls soccer championships, respectively, at Waipahu High School on Saturday evening.

Both championship games were moved from Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium’s grass surface to the artificial turf Waipahu due to inclement weather.

Pac-Five won the Division II title game 1-0 over Kapa’a with a Mia Hironaka in the 39th minute. It is Pac-Five’s fifth state title in a row and second overall.

In the Division I title game, Punahou prevailed 3-0 over Kamehameha. Xevani Salanoa scored in the 26th minute, followed by Carly Ann Cormack in the 60th minute and Ellie Gusman two minutes later. Saturday was the Buffanblu’s first girls state soccer title since 2011.