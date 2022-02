Pac-Five and Kamehameha won HHSAA girls soccer titles in their respective divisions on Saturday.

Pac-Five won the Division II championship with a 1-0 victory over Kauai at Radford.

Solala Nasu’s goal in the 43rd minute was the lone goal of the Division II title game.

In the Division I game, Kamehameha prevailed over Punahou after an epic penalty shootout.

The HHSAA boys soccer tournament begins next week and concludes on March 5.