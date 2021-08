Pac-Five has canceled its football game against Saint Louis 2 on Friday, which was originally set to kick off at Aloha Stadium at 5 p.m.

Hawaii Baptist Academy, which has a handful of students on the Pac-Five football team, tweeted the news on Thursday.

A reason has not been given for the cancellation.

Kamehameha and Punahou are still scheduled to play at Aloha Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The rest of the 2021 ILH football schedule can be viewed here.