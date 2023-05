A pair of epic state championship games resulted in Pac-Five and Campbell winning HHSAA softball championships in its respective divisions on Friday night.

Pac-Five won the Division II championship 13-12 over Waimea on a grand slam by star player Milan Ah Yat.

In the Division I championship, Campbell edged Kamehameha 4-3.

Both games were played at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.