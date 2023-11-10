PAC-5 and Roosevelt punched tickets into the Division-II state football championship tournament semifinals on Friday night in Honolulu.

PAC-5 beat Kaimuki, 32-7 in the early game of a doubleheader at Roosevelt High School, advancing to face Kamehameha-Maui next week in Pukalani. Running Back Seth Miller finished the game with 32 carries, 173 yards and 3 Touchdowns in the Wolfpack win.

Later in the evening, Roosevelt defeated KS-Hawaii, 19-14, with help from their defense who recovered 3 fumbles, earning the opportunity to face reigning state champion Waimea on Kauai next weekend.