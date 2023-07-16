The second annual Out of System Hawaii Volleyball Luau, the state’s largest grass tournament, was held at Kailua District Park on Sunday.

More than 80 teams and over 300 athletes participated in the event, which featured big names in Hawaii volleyball, including Brooke Van Sickle, Riley Wagoner, Filip Humler and of course, Out of System”s Joe & Gage Worsley.

Although prizes and bragging rights were part of the event, the primary focus was clearly on having a good time on the grass.

Joe Worsley, co-founder of Out of System and former University of Hawaii libero, expressed the joy of organizing the event to KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “The coolest thing is to bring the people that we love from the mainland out here and show them the volleyball community in Hawaii. We have friends and family who flew out for the event and it’s great to showcase it. We couldn’t be happier with our 83 teams and our partnership with Seven Jan. It’s building every single year, and we look forward to taking the next step.”

Out of System volleyball hosts 2nd annual Hawai'i Lu'au as 300+ athletes took part in the state's largest 4-on-4 grass volleyball tournament in Kailua

Gage Worsley. emphasized the importance of giving back to the community. “Seeing them with a smile and having a good time out here – that’s what it’s all about at the end of the day. If you’re not doing that, there’s no point. We couldn’t be more excited for everyone who came out here.”

As mentioned, this was the second edition of the Luau, and planning for the third event is already underway. To follow the Out of System crew for podcasts, merchandise, and even clinics, click here.