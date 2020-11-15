Oregon tops Washington State despite Jayden de Laura’s two touchdowns

PULLMAN, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 14: Jayden de Laura #4 of the Washington State Cougars carries the ball against Adrian Jackson #29 of the Oregon Ducks in the first half at Martin Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Pullman, Washington. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

Despite a spirited effort by Washington State in its home opener, Oregon prevailed 43-29 in a Pac-12 Conference matchup on Saturday.

Saint Louis alum and Washington State freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura completed 25 of his 39 passes for 321 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, impressing the national audience that tuned in.

Oregon linebacker and fellow Saint Louis alum Isaac Slade-Matautia registered one total tackle and two quarterback hits.

The No. 11 Ducks improved to 2-0, while the Cougars dropped to 1-1.

Next up for the Cougars is a matchup with Stanford, which will be televised at 6 p.m. HST on FS1 on Saturday, Nov. 21.