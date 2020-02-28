Oregon State softball holds off Hawaii

The University of Hawai’i softball team fell to Oregon State, 2-1 to open the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament. Hawai’i (8-9, 0-0 Big West) starter Ashley Murphy (4-4) shutout the Beavers through the first five innings, but a two-run home run in the sixth gave OSU the lead and eventually the win on Thursday night at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.



In the second inning, Callee Heen led off with an opposite-field single through the left side of the infield. But a 1-6-3 double play cleared the bases. Nawai Kaupe followed by lacing a double to the right-centerfield gap. She moved to third on a passed ball and then scored on a passed ball to give UH a 1-0 lead.



With two outs in the fourth, Heen and Angelique Ramos got back-to-back singles, but a flyout to center thwarted their rally on two to end the inning.



Oregon State leapfrogged UH in the top of the sixth on a two-run home run by Missy Nunes for a 2-1 lead.



Murphy gave up two runs on seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts in seven innings of work.



Oregon State’s Mariah Mazon allowed on run on eight hits with nine strikeouts and no walks in seven innings.



The Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament continues on Friday. Hawai’i will play the final two games of the night against Nevada and Oregon State at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. respectively.