One month away from NFL Draft, Tua Tagovailoa displays mobility in new video

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa watches a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Former Alabama and Saint Louis Tua Tagovailoa released a new video on his social media accounts on Monday that may quell the doubts surrounding the mobility of his surgically repaired hip.

Although the video was just 10 seconds long, Tagovailoa displayed lateral quickness while dropping back and throwing with ease.

Monday marks exactly one month until the NFL Draft is set to take place.

Practicing social distancing with the long ball today. Feels good to spin it again. #Process pic.twitter.com/BZnBF7Sfdc — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) March 24, 2020

Tagovailoa hasn’t played in a game since Nov. 16, 2019, back when he fractured his right hip in a game against Mississippi State.