One day after winning ‘Ultimate Surfer’, Hawaii’s Ezekiel Lau keeps riding wave of momentum at U.S. Open of Surfing

A memorable week for Hawaii’s Ezekiel Lau continued on Wednesday, where one day after claiming the title of ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ in the season finale of the ABC show, Lau advanced into the round of 24 at the US Open of Surfing Huntington Beach presented by Shiseido.

Lau, a Kamehameha graduate and former Championship Tour (CT) competitor posted a two wave total of 13.63 in a stacked heat that also featured Kolohe Andino (11.17), Adin Masencamp (10.07), and Conner Coffin (9.30).

“It feels great (to win the Ultimate Surfer) and it was an awesome experience for me,” exclaimed Lau. “Something way out of the box for me but I look back on it now and it was amazing – not only because I won but just the whole experience. I learned a lot about myself and I’m here trying to utilize everything I learned. I want to qualify any-which-way I can and I’m looking to win the CS so that’s my plan here.”

Lau’s victory in the reality series earned him a $100,000 top prize along with spots into three events on the World Surf League’s prestigious Championship Tour next season.

Surf permitting, the US Open of Surfing will continue on Wednesday with first call expected at 5:05am HST with the men’s Round 2 Heat 9 first on the schedule with women’s Round 2 on standby.

US Open of Surfing Huntington Beach pres. by Shiseido Women’s Round 1 (H11-16) Results:

Heat 11: Caitlin Simmers (USA) 12.50 DEF. Sara Wakita (JPN) 9.40, Eveline Hooft (NLD) 6.40, Lakey Peterson (USA) 5.87

Heat 12: India Robinson (AUS) 11.40 DEF. Zoe McDougall (HAW) 8.77, Hinako Kurokawa (JPN) 5.13, Leticia Canales Bilbao (ESP) 4.97

Heat 13: Courtney Conlogue (USA) 7.13 DEF. Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN) 6.63, Rachel Presti (DEU) 6.10, Brianna Cope (HAW) 2.24

Heat 14: Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW) 8.80 DEF. Philippa Anderson (AUS) 8.03, Sophie McCulloch (AUS) 7.80, Summer Macedo (BRA) 5.27

Heat 15: Shino Matsuda (JPN) 12.93 DEF. Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 8.60, Makena Burke (USA) 6.80, Freya Prumm (AUS) 5.84

Heat 16: Alyssa Spencer (USA) 9.17 DEF. Nadia Erostarbe (EUK) 8.83, Molly Picklum (AUS) 6.97, Ella McCaffray (USA) 6.33

US Open of Surfing Huntington Beach pres. by Shiseido Men’s Round 2 (H1-8) Results:

Heat 1: Shun Murakami (JPN) 12.64 DEF. Vasco Ribeiro (PRT) 11.63, Jack Robinson (AUS) 11.50, Michel Bourez (FRA) 8.54

Heat 2: Mihimana Braye (PYF) 12.66 DEF. Imaikalani deVault (HAW) 10.40, Barron Mamiya (HAW) 10.07, Joshua Moniz (HAW) 9.97

Heat 3: Jake Marshall (USA) 14.50 DEF. Callum Robson (AUS) 12.77, Dylan Moffat (AUS) 11.66, Carlos Munoz (CRI) 8.67

Heat 4: Patrick Gudauskas (USA) 12.77 DEF. Hiroto Ohhara (JPN) 11.50, Sheldon Simkus (AUS) 11.10, Jordy Maree (ZAF) 9.76

Heat 5: Nolan Rapoza (USA) 12.74 DEF. Alex Ribeiro (BRA) 10.64, Alejo Muniz (BRA) 10.33, Thiago Camarao (BRA) 5.66

Heat 6: Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 13.63 DEF. Kolohe Andino (USA) 11.17, Adin Masencamp (ZAF) 10.07, Conner Coffin (USA) 9.30

Heat 7: Lucca Mesinas (PER) 13.26 DEF. Griffin Colapinto (USA) 12.70, Luke Gordon (USA) 11.14, Rio Waida (IDN) 10.90

Heat 8: Billy Stairmand (NZL) 12.40 DEF. Cam Richards (USA) 10.93, Ruben Vitoria (EUK) 9.43, Gaspard Larsonneur (FRA) 8.33