Once ‘naive’ kicker Ryan Meskell aims at improvement following award winning season for the ‘Bows

Kickoff to the 2019 University of Hawaii football season is down to a 10-day countdown, where the player responsible for the kickoff will be senior Ryan Meskell.

The Australia native, who last season was selected as the Coach Dave Holmes Most Improved Player Award winner brings high expectations for his redshirt senior campaign.

In 2018, Meskell played in all 14 games serving as the primary placekicker, having connected on 15-of-18 field goals for the season, while registering 8-for-9 on field goal attempts in the last seven games of the regular season.

“Last season, was last season. We’re all out here working hard to take that next step. Always improving. Never satisfied with the steps taken,” said Meskell.

He was named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week (Oct. 1), after hitting the go-ahead field goal from 35-yards out in the fifth overtime to beat San Jose State (Sept. 29), and took over kickoff duties in the fourth game of the season with 47 kicks, averaging 55.8 yards and accounting for six touchbacks.

That loaded stat-sheet was a far cry from the season prior, when Meskell went 1-for-4 in his debut season, which was his introduction to American football, having joined UH after playing two years of soccer at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois.

“It was a big learning curve when I first came here, and there was a lot of adversity that I had to face, and that was the main thing. Knowing that I could just push through the adversity, nothing to do with my kicking. It was more of a mental thing, just to know that I could get through situation that wasn’t pleasant made me feel a lot more confident,” Meskell told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“I don’t think he really knew how important his job was, not only to our team but to every fan of Hawaii football. I liken it a little bit to when I was here as a (quarterback) I didn’t take it as serious as I should have my first year. I’m not saying he did the same stuff I did, but he was just naive to how important his job was, but he learned really quick and to his credit he put his nose down and got better at it,” said head coach Nick Rolovich.

Meskell, acknowledges that comprehension of the amount of pride that is carried with the UH football team and the role that he holds on the team, helped lead the way on his improvement.

“My main thing was that I didn’t want to let anyone down. Whether it’s my teammates, my coaches, the fans, I just worked as hard as I possibly could, and that was my mindset. I don’t want to let anyone down. I want to go out there and do my job and make everyone happy and let them worry about scoring touchdowns and stopping. That was a big thing for me, and yeah, Rolo is right. Understanding that was a big part in the change in success we had.”

Meskell, and the Rainbow Warriors will look to start the season with smiles on Saturday, August 24 against Arizona at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff against the Wildcats is scheduled for 4:30 pm and will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.